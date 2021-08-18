Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 18,992 Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.17% of OFS Capital worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,286 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

OFS opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. OFS Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.87.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 125.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

OFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OFS Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

