Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Invests $347,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 37,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,558. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

