Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.74 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $462.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arlo Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.