Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AHH. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.