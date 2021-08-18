Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) shares rose 14.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

