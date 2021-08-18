ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Up 3.4%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72. 13,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,810,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASX. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

