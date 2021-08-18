Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,199.67 ($67.93).

AHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,616 ($73.37) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,762 ($75.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,421.56. The firm has a market cap of £25.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

