Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,192 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $1,474,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $605,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $21,630,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $102,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $11.75.

In other news, Director Chih T. Cheung purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

