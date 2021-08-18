Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,797 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

