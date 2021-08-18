Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 993 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 451.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

NYSE MT opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

