Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock opened at $170.56 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.43.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.