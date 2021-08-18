Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 788 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after buying an additional 585,072 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $10,381,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $331,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $98,769,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $392,000. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

