Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1,584.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 26,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 43,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,889,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.28. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

