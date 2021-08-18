Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 617,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,270,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

ATCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

ATCO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. 8,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $14.87.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.