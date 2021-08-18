Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 666,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 462,804 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 389,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth about $1,540,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.