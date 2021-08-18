ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Simon Roberts Sells 5,000 Shares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00.

ATA opened at C$43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 63.62. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$16.28 and a 12 month high of C$44.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATA shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$51.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

