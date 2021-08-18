Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 28.0% in July

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AUBN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. 1,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,566. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $50.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $122.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 101.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

