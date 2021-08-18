Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Stock Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 215.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,769 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aurora Cannabis worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth $2,288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 121,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.17.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
