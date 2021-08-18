Australian United Investment Company Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.19 (ASX:AUI)

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

About Australian United Investment

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

