Australian United Investment Company Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.19 (ASX:AUI)

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.
About Australian United Investment
See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Australian United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.