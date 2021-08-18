Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $224.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.80 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

