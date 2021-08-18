AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Up 5.2%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.55 and last traded at $121.83. 49,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 865,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AN. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Get AutoNation alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $442,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 91,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 66,382 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 508.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 112,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.