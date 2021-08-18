AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AutoZone by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AutoZone by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO stock opened at $1,616.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,545.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

