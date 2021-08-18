Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10.

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

