Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $382 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.87 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.280 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 32,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.38. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $445,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.