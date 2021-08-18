Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp lowered its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,977,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 396,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,136,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

NYSE AVNT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 17,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

