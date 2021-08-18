Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.70 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,329 shares of company stock worth $766,725 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

