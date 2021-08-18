B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 119,815 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOSC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. 11,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.70.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

