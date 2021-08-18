B. Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIVU) Trading 0.5% Higher

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 69,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $11,806,000.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

