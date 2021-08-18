Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd.

In other news, insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold bought 21,897 shares of Bailador Technology Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$29,998.89 ($21,427.78).

About Bailador Technology Investments

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet and the Information technology sector with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

