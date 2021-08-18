Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 67.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

