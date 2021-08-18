Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.17. 88,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,008. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.