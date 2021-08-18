Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

