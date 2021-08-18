Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.16. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $207.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

