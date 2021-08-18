Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 102,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Visa by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.87. 130,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $455.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

