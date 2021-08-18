Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

