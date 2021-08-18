Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $188.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,033. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

