Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 3.9% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $271.44. 226,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,799,082. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.68. The stock has a market cap of $318.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

