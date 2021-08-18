Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8,000.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 30.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Marriott International by 8.9% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $131.85. 62,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,068. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.98 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.91. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

