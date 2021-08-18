Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after acquiring an additional 564,338 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,452. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

