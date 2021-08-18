Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 1,915 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.74. 24,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

