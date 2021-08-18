Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 255 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,564,000 after buying an additional 155,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,712,000 after buying an additional 74,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

AWK traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.41. 18,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,046. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $181.75.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

