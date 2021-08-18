Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BANC. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. 7,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Banc of California by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.