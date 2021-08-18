Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $4.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
