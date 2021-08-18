Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report $124.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.50 million and the lowest is $123.58 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $84.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $485.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $574.32 million, with estimates ranging from $569.67 million to $578.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,830. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $103.58 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bandwidth by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bandwidth by 124,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Bandwidth by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

