Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKRIY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, WH Ireland raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.20.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

BKRIY stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.