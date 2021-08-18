Bank of Italy Has $466.47 Million Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Bank of Italy grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 47.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,711,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,624,566 shares during the period. Stellantis accounts for about 17.9% of Bank of Italy’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank of Italy’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $466,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bpifrance SA bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 62,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

