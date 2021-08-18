Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the July 15th total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,668.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKIMF. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bankinter stock remained flat at $$5.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

