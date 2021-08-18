Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.09

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 171620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

The company has a market cap of $526.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after buying an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 409,991 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

