Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTE shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Mark Bly acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$859,012.65.

Shares of BTE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,740. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.97. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

