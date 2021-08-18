Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.13

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.
BCHEY opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31. Beach Energy has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $28.36.
About Beach Energy
